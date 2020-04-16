Kamla: Government abusing media

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

THE Opposition Leader is claiming the Government is using its virtual news conferences on the covid19 pandemic "to stifle the traditional media of TT."

In a statement, Kamla Persad-Bissessar described this alleged action by the Government as "blatant and very dangerous."

Persad-Bissessar said this strategy is being deployed by Cabinet ministers "to ensure that they avoid accounting to the public as to their overall handling of the crisis."

The media, she said, had identified several things such as "questionable and contradictory positions" of Government on the return of stranded TT nationals abroad and "very dangerous, unsanitary conditions" at quarantine facilities, including the hospitals and private facilities being used by Government to treat covid19 patients.

As a result, Persad-Bissessar said, valuable essential workers from media establishments are being unfairly targeted in different ways. She said senior Cabinet ministers were attacking and bullying reporters and editors for writing stories, editorials or columns or asking questions that are not to their liking.

She also said political operatives, alleged to be on the Government's payroll, attack media practitioners on social media on an almost daily basis and paid government political propagandists are allowed "unfettered access" to the Government's daily media conferences.

All the Government's news conferences are funded by taxpayers' dollars, Persad-Bissessar pointed out, and it was wrong for Government to politicise them.

She demanded Government stop granting access to its political operatives and now allow "all social media bloggers to have similar equal access to these news conferences in the spirit of fairness and equality to all citizens."