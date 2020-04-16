Judge to hear mother's covid19 challenge on Friday

A HIGH COURT judge is expected to hear, on Friday, the application of a mother and her two children from central Trinidad who have called on the hospital director of the Caura hospital to justify their detention.

Justice Ricky Rahim deemed the application fit for vacation hearing and ordered that the family’s writ of habeas corpus application and their challenge of the lawfulness of their detention be heard at a rolled-up hearing on Friday by remote hearing.

The mother has demanded that she and her two children be released from quarantine from the Caura hospital since the power to detain people under the Quarantine Act regulations are contingent on necessary statutory pre-conditions being satisfied. They say their detention did not fall within these pre-conditions.

The woman and her family, including her husband, tested positive for covid19 and was taken to the Caura hospital on April 1.

On Tuesday, attorneys for the woman and her children – ages nine and 19 ­– challenged the regulations under which they are being detained and asked that they are released from quarantine by 9 am on Wednesday. Although the woman’s husband was released on Tuesday, the woman and her children were not.

The woman and her family tested positive at the Mt Hope hospital. Arrangements were made for them to be taken to Caura. They were taken there on April 1 and the next day taken to the Couva hospital and back to Caura.

The attorneys said they were given a document to sign acknowledging that she would be quarantined for observation and treatment. The document was signed by a health officer on behalf of the quarantine authority, who is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram.It also said the CMO had the authority under the Quarantine Act and its regulations, the Quarantine (Maritime) Regulations and the Maritime 9(Air) Regulations to order them quarantined.

They claim the woman and her family are still detained at Caura hospital under unsatisfactory conditions.

The family is represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Dayadai Harripaul and Umesh Maharaj.