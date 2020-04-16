Expressing individuality and creativity through masks

Helen Kennedy displays one of her masks -

Masks, masks are everywhere. Since the Government made the use of masks mandatory when in public in its fight against the covid19 pandemic; a variety of shapes, sizes and styles have been seen on the faces of people across TT.

People have taken to expressing their individuality and creativity through their masks.

Phoebe-Ann Edwards from south Trinidad is one of those people. She has made over 113 masks so far.

She made her first batch over two weeks ago and did it “just to try her hand at it” and to cheer up her partner, Brian, who has multiple sclerosis.

Edwards, who is going to give her masks away to friends and family, also likes sewing and crafting. Hers is made out of 100 per cent African cotton gifted to her by a friend. Edwards’ masks also offers two layers of protection as she doubles the fabric used when making them.

She does not plan on selling her masks as “they don’t offer enough protection is my view.”

“I am only parting with them as it’s now mandatory that masks be worn when you are out in public,” she said in Facebook responses to Newsday.

She said a friend had contacted her and asked if she would partner with people who were making to distribute. She initially told that friend no because she does not think they offer sufficient protection but changed her mind as it is now mandatory to wear them and she knows that many people do not have access to sewing machines. Even though she is giving it away, she is limiting it to two per person.

Helen Kennedy similarly is making masks and distributing it to family and friends.

Kennedy, a food scientist from east Trinidad, also likes sewing. She began making the masks when she began looking for masks for and with her sister who is a medical doctor.

Kennedy said her sister has not been getting an adequate supply of masks at work and decided to go to the local pharmacies and see if they could get them.

“We found, if they were even available, the regular surgical masks were being sold for about $10 each and the N95 masks were approximately $40 each. Both of which are extremely ridiculous. They are both disposable masks so imagine to buy a few of those to use in a day.”

She said when the Government said people should wear masks when out in public spaces and suggested people could make the masks, Kennedy researched it and followed the instructions on the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

She also researched the different styles of masks people were making on YouTube. She said even though the Government announced it would be distributing masks, it is going to take them some time to reach everyone.

“So I said If I could help myself, my sister and my father, I might as well go ahead,” Kennedy said in a phone interview with Newsday.

She also felt it was an opportunity for her to express her creativity.

Kennedy had some fabric home, although not the best kinds for masks, and so made the masks.

She did not have enough elastic and so went to Pennywise and used stretchy hair bands instead.

It takes Kennedy 30 to 45 minutes to make a mask; from cutting the fabric, to stitching; to cutting the elastic and applying the elastic; doing the edges.

She too had only planned to make for immediate family but her neighbours asked and so she decided to make for them as well. She has made six so far.

She said for some people it is important for them to express their sense of style and individuality through the masks worn. Kennedy added that people are buying masks from some small entrepreneur and buying masks to match what they are wearing on a given day.

Kennedy said she wanted a Radical Designs mask “bad” as she loves their clothing and bought some offered by the local fashion company. Radical Designs has masks for sale for $20.

Some international designers and brands have also been creating masks for distribution like Christian Siriano, Burberry and Ralph Lauren.

“I would say people having quite a time with them even though the battle continues to rage as to whether the fabric masks are providing any measure of protection,” she said.

Newsday columnist Elspeth Duncan has taken a unique approach to wearing and making her mask. She is not a seamstress and her self-made mask was made from a piece of white cotton from her Kundalini Yoga head wrap. Describing her mask as billboard on her face, Duncan has taken to placing messages about animal welfare on her mask.

In making her mask she quadrupled the piece of cotton which she described as being quite big and like a “diaper-sized thing.

“I cut it into quarters so I could get four masks out of it. I am not a seamstress. I can’t sew so the folding of the cloth is all I really bothered to do.”

Duncan said she used the white cotton to write the messages at the front of the mask. Unlike Edwards and Kennedy, Duncan does not plan on making masks for others.

It took Duncan two minutes to make her mask and even though she has only worn it to the ATM so far, she also plans to wear it to the grocery soon and share her messages about animal welfare.

