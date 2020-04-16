Ex-TT Carifta coach tells athletes to keep striving

IAN Carter, a former TT Carifta head coach, is feeling the pain for the athletes after the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Carifta Games in Bermuda, but is encouraging the athletes to persevere.

On Tuesday, president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Mike Sands sent a media release confirming the cancellation of the games because of the covid19 pandemic.

The games, originally scheduled to take place last weekend, was initially postponed in March when the pandemic started to impact the Caribbean.

A team of 50 athletes were set to represent TT at the junior track and field meet.

“It was inevitable. We are living in very uncertain times, no one knows exactly what is going to happen as far as covid19 is concerned,” Carter said on the cancellation. “It was only ethical and the only decision I thought that could have been made under the circumstances.”

Carter said he understands the disappointment the athletes will feel, especially those that were set to make their debut for TT.

“I actually feel it more for the persons who made the team for the first time. It is an opportunity that they may never have again, so I feel it more for those. It’s not the end of the world particularly for those who moving on to senior athletics. Track and field is a continuous sport and often we lose athletes at the junior level so I would encourage those athletes who are moving on to the senior level in particular to persevere.”

Carter, who encouraged athletes to work on the mental side of their training, said the Carifta Games is an opportunity for local athletes to get US scholarship offers. He said scouts attend the games to finalise arrangements. “Scouts don’t come to the games to see athletes (for the first time) – that is the final process. Scouts are following athletes right through the year looking at their performances.”

Carter also encouraged those who were hoping to fly the TT flag for the last time as a junior athlete.

“Take it in stride, stay positive and just keep striving for the next goal that presents itself.”

The former Carifta head coach said through the National Association of Athletics Administrations Youth Elite Programme junior athletes are keeping fit. Carter, who is the coordinator of the programme, said in conjunction with the Michael Johnson Performance Centre 20 local athletes have been doing personal training through an app.