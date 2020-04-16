Deyalsingh hits Alleyne online tantrum: FREAK SHOW

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HITTING television talk show host Ian Alleyne's social media tantrums over being told to remain in quarantine although given release papers, as a "freak show," Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday called on politicians to "put away political weapons of mass destruction" and focus on the fight against the covid19 crisis.

Although never calling Alleyne's name at the ministry's daily virtual press conference, it was clear who Deyalsingh was referring to as Alleyne had on Tuesday posted "live" on Facebook that he was given the all-clear to leave but then posted a "live" rant, not too long after, saying politics was at play behind fresh orders to have him remain in quarantine.

Deyalsingh said this was not the time for politicking and “fighting this pandemic in the public domain will only allow the virus to win.” If this happens, he said, TT’s contribution to the global battle against the virus will be useless.

“We would have succeeded in destroying ourselves if we allow ill-informed politicians to bring this whole carefully planned response upon our heads.”

Alleyne was discharged just before 4 pm on Tuesday, after his lawyers threatened Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram with legal action if their client was not released before 6 pm. Alleyne later claimed he was prevented from leaving the hospital and took to social media to highlight the facility’s conditions.

Deyalsingh at the virtual press conference said the "patient in question" had acted recklessly from the beginning and a full investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reading an "urgent letter" from the Ministry of the Attorney General to Alleyne's attorney Gerald Ramdeen, in response to the pre-action letter, Deyalsingh said CMO Dr Parasram had not received any such letter. The CMO, Deyalsingh added, was made aware of the pre-action protocol letter and its contents via the media.

The AG’s response said Alleyne’s “dramatic” videos — after asking for confidentiality — along with the leaking online of the pre-action protocol letter, shows that his “theatrical display” and political interests take precedence over his health.

“It’s clear to the average observer that both your client and yourself have been active politicians for the opposition United National Congress,” the Ministry of the Attorney General's letter said. Deyalsingh said TT’s health system will become overwhelmed and crash leading to a spike in covid19 deaths, if politics is put before people.

“Don’t politicise covid19! This is not a political issue! Covid19 doesn’t respect national boundaries, it doesn’t respect political affiliation or religion. It infects everybody from prince to pauper,” Deyalsingh said.

He denied breaching the Ministry’s protocol as he has no information nor receives any “heads up” on the status of patients. Responding to Alleyne's online claims, the minister said, “I am prepared to turn over my phone to the relevant authorities to prove that (no protocol breach) to the public.”

“The gentleman in question reached out to me and then I returned a call to him. I didn’t instigate the telephone conversation. Then Gerald Ramdeen acted as a go-between. He (attorney Ramdeen) went as far as sending the gentlemen’s address to me via WhatsApp so he could be transported and transferred to a facility,” Deyalsingh said.

He said energy should be placed towards defeating the spread of covid19 and not before the courts. “If this is the way political aspirants are going to treat with the issues of covid19, then we are in a very bad place,” the minister said.