COVID stands for ‘Christ Offers Victory In Disaster’

High Court judge and Prebyterian lay preacher Frank Seepersad. FILE PHOTO -

People with faith in a higher spiritual power, should view COVID as an acronym for Christ Offers Victory In Disaster, said lay preacher and High Court judge, Frank Seepersad.

Delivering a virtual Easter Sunday sermon through the Presbyterian Church’s televised segment, Justice Seepersad said, “we cannot allow covid19 to destroy our faith. We are taught that faith gives us confidence in what we hope for and assurance about that which we must do but cannot see.”

While no one can visualise the light at the end of the tunnel, “we can confidently approach this crisis knowing that Christ offers victory in disaster. We do not know what tomorrow holds but we do know who holds tomorrow. God has not given us a spirit of timidity but of power, love and discipline.”

Though guided by faith, he noted it can be challenging to comprehend why this malady has manifested itself at this time of economic instability, increased unemployment and potential loss of life.

“This pandemic has interwoven itself into the very fabric of our everyday life but yet the crisis cannot compare to the daunting reality which confronted Jesus, that night in the garden of Gethsemane when his soul was overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death.”

Instead of losing faith or questioning God the presence of this virus can be an opportunity to reassess, reorganize and reprioritise personal, national and international interactions, he said.

“We are now reminded that regardless of our religion, social status or regional location, we are all equal. This virus does not discriminate and neither does the Risen Christ. Maybe God reasoned that we needed a reminder that all men are truly equal in his sight.”

He said covid 19 has demonstrated that borders of hate, divisiveness or national superiority are all meaningless and of no moment. “This virus does not need a passport nor does it have an ethnic, political or cultural bias.

“In a world where our primary focus for far too long was placed upon the acquisition of material wealth, we are now jolted with the reality that no one can purchase an exemption from affliction.” To win this war, he said three “W’s” are required namely, warriors, warfare and weapons.

“More than ever before we need to understand that prayer is the prized weapon in our warfare arsenal.” However, as soldiers of humanity marching into war, “we must be resolute in our commitment to overcome this virus. In this army there can be no allegiance to red, yellow or moneyed interests. All agents of divisiveness must be dismissed and all citizens need to focus upon a commonality of purpose. He said the path towards victory must also involve prayerful, measured and apolitical policy decisions. That a heightened degree of leadership and selfless service in all areas of national life and the tenets upon which this Republic was forged must be preserved and rule of law must be prioritised and protected.