Cops arrest 4 teens after robbery in Debe

File photo -

A chase in La Romaine on Thursday afternoon ended with the arrest of four teenagers for an armed robbery which happened about an hour earlier at a supermarket in Debe.

Police seized a fake gun as well as a real one. They also recovered stolen items such as cash, packs of cigarettes, bottles of alcohol and cellphones.

Police said at about 2 pm, four armed men walked in Fu Zhou Supermarket at SS Erin Road in Debe and announced a robbery. They ordered customers and workers to lay down and stole their phones.

They emptied the cash register and stole the nearby cigarettes and alcohol which they bagged in colourful knapsacks. They also fired shots behind someone outside who saw the robbery in progress and ran away.

No one was wounded and the four suspects left in a white AD wagon.

Police were called and several units in the Southern Division responded. Some officers were PC Mohammed and WPCs Ransome and Hall from the San Fernando station as well as Cpl Ramsamooj and PCs Badal and Young from the La Romaine post.

Insp Charles and other officers from the Emergency Response Patrol, Task Force, Guard and Emergency and Mon Repos station also responded.

Police spotted the car which matched the description of the getaway car and gave chase. The driver reached a dead-end street in La Romaine and abandoned it. He and the others ran into some bushes but police found them hiding in two streets.

Police were yet to verify the owner of the car.