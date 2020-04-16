CMO: About 52 samples a day sent to CARPHA

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has said approximately 52 tests have been submitted daily to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for the past week.

He made the statement during Thursday's post-Cabinet media briefing.

The CMO said 61 tests were submitted to CARPHA on Wednesday, with an average of 52.5 over the previous five days. He said the majority of tests are accepted by CARPHA, with a little more than 50 tests rejected over the entire period of testing for various reasons, the main ones being that the sample was not adequate or did not fit the clinical testing definition by CARPHA

As of Thursday afternoon, 114 people have tested positive, with 1282 tests submitted to CARPHA.

The number of deaths remains at eight.

There are 63 hospitalised patients, 11 at the Caura Hospital and 52 at Couva, with no patients in the ICU and one patient in the high dependency unit in stable condition.

He said the other 51 are all ambulatory and very stable.