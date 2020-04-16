8 more samples tested, no new covid19 cases, deaths

EIGHT new samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Thursday evening, bringing the total number to 1,298 as of the Health Ministry’s 10 pm covid19 update.

Other than the eight additional samples, there was no change to any of the other data from the ministry’s 4 pm update on Thursday, with 114 infections, eight deaths and 20 patients having recovered and being discharged.

According to the worldometer website, which daily tracks the virus’s progression worldwide, as of 10 pm on Thursday, there were 2,182,197 infections globally with 145,521 deaths and 547,295 recoveries.

The next update from the ministry will be at 10 am on Friday.