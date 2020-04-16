7 more covid19 samples sent to CARPHA

A total of 1,290 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for covid19, the Health Ministry has said– seven more since its 10am update.

In its 4pm update, the ministry said there were no other changes as the number of cases remains at 114, the death toll remains at eight, and 20 people have been discharged.

The number of samples sent to CARPHA is not the same as the number of tests done, as some patients have been tested more than once.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

At a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said of all the samples sent to CAPRHA thus far, “a little over 50” were rejected for “several reasons.”

These reasons, he said, included samples being inadequate or “not meeting the clinical case definition.”