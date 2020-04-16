$200,000 bail for man charged with raping minor

Hullon John. -

A Tobago man appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Wednesday charged with raping a 12-year-old girl.Hullon John, 29, of Golden Lane, went before magistrate Indrani Cedeno, charged with sexual penetration and sexual grooming.The matter was heard via video conference from the Scarborough police station.John was granted $200,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace. He is to re-appear on May 13.It is alleged that on April 11, officers from the Crown Point station responded to a report that the girl was seen sleeping on a porch at a house in the area.The officers made enquiries and was told the girl had left her home in Buccoo without her grandparents’ knowledge to attend a covid19 party in Golden Lane.The Child Protection Unit (CPU) later learnt the girl and other young people were at the party.John was subsequently charged by WPC Small, of the CPU, and the girl was medically examined.John, who was warned to stay away from her, must also report to the Moriah police station once a fortnight as a condition of his bail.