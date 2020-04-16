2 jailed for stealing tools from joiner

Two men who stole cash and $80,000 worth of tools from a joiner, will spend the next 18 months in jail for the crime. The duo pleaded guilty on Tuesday before a Point Fortin magistrate who passed the sentence. Sgt Manolal prosecuted.

A 30-year-old man from Sobo Village in La Brea and the other, a 21-year-old from Dam Road in Point Fortin, stole the tools including a chop saw and a brush cutter, from the home of a joiner at Cap-de-Ville, two weeks ago. The duo also stole $10,000 from a parked car in the yard.

The two were among several people arrested in an anti-crime exercise over the Easter period in the South Western Divison. PC Mendes of the Point Fortin CID later charged both men jointly with larceny. Snr Supt Gomez-Cooper co-ordinated the exercise together with ASPs Ramdeen and Abbott and Insp Jaggernath. Sgt Ali of the Point Fortin CID supervised. The officers recovered some of the stolen tools.