Too many Republic branches closed

THE EDITOR: On April 8 I spent more than two hours in a line at Republic Bank at The Falls (West Mall).

Joining a line at 12.20 pm, I was fortunate to get a stub from a bank employee with number 29 at 2.05 pm. The bank opened 10 am, closed at 2 pm and while I got number 29, there were possibly 40 people behind me.

At no time did the line shrink to less than 50 people and it did not include the seniors, who were in a separate line from the opposite direction.

Days before, none of Republic Bank’s phone lines were answered and not everything can be done online or via the ATM. Despite the stay-home measures in place until month-end, some transactions for business and emergencies remain unavoidable and necessary.

Not to mention people need to read and understand the banks and their position during this period, since there is no complete 100 per cent waiver or leniency on certain fees.

With Glencoe, Starlite, Adam Smith, Tragarete Road and Long Circular branches indefinitely closed, it is absolutely clear The Falls and Ellerslie Plaza cannot properly absorb the customer influx, in addition to the shortened operating hours.

Republic Bank therefore needs to review their strategy for closing five of seven north branches. Staff at The Falls must get tremendous praise, because they remained patient and accommodating during this significant and additional work load.

Hopefully someone from senior management sees this situation is not working, and which is unfair to both customers and their own staff. Republic should consider opening at least another branch or two in the North.

Also, once normalcy returns and social distancing becomes relaxed, maybe invest a few months in a dedicated staff/physical computer in all branches to teach/tutor and build customer comfort and confidence in using online banking services.

NICHOLAS LOCHAN

via e-mail