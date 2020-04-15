Three men appear in court for killing dog

Three men have appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with the unlawful killing of a dog.

The three men, all from Embacadere, were arrested after a video was sent to Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed depicting the trio taking part in the act.

An earlier report said the three men, 20, 24 and 32, were arrested on Sunday and when questioned, one of the men said the dog belonged to them.

The matter was adjourned to May 13.