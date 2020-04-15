Self-employed can apply for social support

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Camille Robinson-Regis wears her cloth face mask during a press conference at TTT Limited on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, Wednesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services says self-employed people who are not registered with the National Insurance Board (NIB) can apply for its social support grants through that ministry. Over 4,000 applications have been received and are being processed.

The food support, rental assistance and income support grants are available to people who were retrenched, terminated or were self-employed and now have no income, since or after March 1, as a result of measures announced by Government to stop the spread of covid19.

The ministry clarified that people who are eligible for these grants include members of sporting leagues, cultural artistes, those in the entertainment industry, taxi drivers, domestic workers, tradesmen, as well as other categories.

The ministry reiterated, people who apply directly to the ministry must not be registered with the NIB. It stated that people can apply to the ministry once they are able to produce the required documentation of a national identification card, a job letter, or evidence from one referee that they were self-employed and were no longer employed, were retrenched, terminated or had experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic.

Applicants were reminded that only one person per household may apply. Application forms are available for completion online via the websites of all government ministries, at local government municipal corporations, via social welfare district offices and from designated police stations throughout the country.

The ministry said while the preferred method for submitting applications is online or via email, it understands there are people who may not have access to the internet or scanning services. Therefore, completed forms can be returned to the social welfare district offices closest to where they live.