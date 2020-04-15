SEA EXAM FOR CABINET

Minister of Health Anthony Garcia, and Minister in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis, left, who both spoke on Tuesday at the ministry’s virtual press conference. FILE PHOTO - Jeff Mayers

Saying it is basically “impossible” to reopen schools by the original resumption date of Monday April 20, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said on Tuesday that plans are in place by the ministry to move the last term - expected to begin next Monday and end on July 3 - to September 1.

As such, the already delayed Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam may be held sometime in December and he will be taking a note to Cabinet later this week to discuss the SEA exam. The beginning of the new academic year will be pushed to January, Garcia added.

Garcia said that based on latest developments regarding covid19, it is impossible for schools to reopen next Monday as originally planned. In proposals by the ministry to Cabinet, there is the possibility that three terms will be compressed into two terms. He said there would be a January to April term and the midterm will begin from April to July with hopes that the academic school year will resume as normal in September 2021.

The 19,000 students expected to sit SEA on April 2 may be able to do the exams in December. Garcia said depending on when schools reopen it will take a month to put systems in place for the SEA exam, another month to mark the exams and for placement to be done. “The activities which were supposed to take place in that third term will happen in September. That is SEA, CXC, and CAPE,” he saidMeanwhile, teachers will use an online platform established by the ministry to host virtual classes and other learning activities. “One of the things covid19 has forced us to do was thing forward and we have been looking at online teaching using the technology available, but we were moving forward gingerly.”

He said the education system is well-equipped to move the system forward seamlessly and teachers will be able to handle the heavy workload ahead. “I’m sure our teachers will be up to the task, being a teacher myself, I am aware of the sacrifices teachers make and the hard work they put out. If it comes to compressing three terms work into two terms, I’m sure teachers will be able to step up to the plate.”

Once Cabinet agrees on the Ministry’s proposal, all the students will remain in the same classes from September to December until the new school year in January.

“It will take one month for preparation for students to write the exams in relative comfort. While the buildings are closed we at the ministry are going everything to ensure learning and teaching continue.”

He said training for teachers and supervisors will continue and special mention was made in the proposal for students with special needs.

There have been no changes in requirements for SBAs and he is asking students not to worry.

Garcia said there are trained officials to assist and guide teachers and students and during this downtime, teachers will benefit from a number of training sessions.

The Ministry had made recommendations to CXC to postpone exams to June- July but “because the situation is so fluid, it seems that also is something we have to look at again,” he said.Garcia said this is not the first time such changes in TT education’s system had to be made as in 1964 the school new school year was moved and three terms compressed.

The ministry is expected to meet with the TT Unified Teachers Association today to present and discuss its views and future plans.