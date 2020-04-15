Rio Claro pan pioneer Kenny Pascall dies

Tributes have been paid to the founder of the Rio Claro Koskeros steelband, 71-year-old Kenny Pascall, who died on Saturday.

Owing to the stay-at-home measures, his sendoff on Friday at Guides Funeral Home and Crematorium in San Fernando will be a simple one.

However, relatives and band members have promised a grand affair in his honour after the covid19 virus has been controlled.

Pascall, fondly called Boyboy, founded the single-pan band in 1973 and had been the leader/captain/arranger from inception.

His nephew Kelvin Pascall, who is also the secretary/treasurer of the band, told Newsday Pascall died at the Sangre Grande Hospital. The father of one, he lived alone at Libertville . He was diabetic.

Kelvin said: "After this (covid19) is gone, which we are hoping is very soon, we will keep a big celebration. We cannot even keep a wake for him.

"He was a cool person. He was very good at working with the youths. We have about 35 players and most of them are young."

On April 2, Kelvin and another relative went to check on Pascall because he was not answering his phone. They found him unconscious and he was taken to hospital. He never regained consciousness.

HIs band Rio Claro Koskeros has featured prominently on the Panorama scene.

"In 2000 we won the zonal finals," his nephew said. "We have made it to the national semi-finals rounds for a few years. Last year and this year, we reached the prelims."

A post on Pan Trinbago’s Facebook page on Saturday afternoon said the pan fraternity was sending sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Part of the post read, "He loved steelpan and contributed considerably to the movement. Pan Trinbago also commiserates with the entire pan fraternity at this time. It was always a pleasure seeing the work he did with the kids at Panorama each year."

Southern Marines Steelband Foundation in a Facebook post sent "deepest and heartfelt condolences" to the band members on the death of their captain/arranger.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, who is originally from Rio Claro, also sent condolences on Saturday via Facebook post.

"Farewell Kenny Pascall. You founded Rio Claro Koskeros steelband in 1973, a two-minute stroll from where I grew up. As you liked to say, ‘The only band from Mayaro to San Fernando in the Panorama.

"You did what you had to do to keep Koskeros going and I credit the band for my unbreakable love for Pan. You had a lot of pride in the band’s pan theatre which we opened in December 2015."

Rambharat said he cherished Pascall’s fighting spirit.

"But I also appreciated those moments when you would say, ‘Captain, you know best.’ You welcomed the changes and the development of the band and opened the doors to anyone with something to offer. Well played Kenny. We love you!"

A Facebook user said, "Please accept our condolences from St Thomas Silver Stars Steel Orchestra. SIP Mr Kenny."

Another said, "Please accept our condolences from T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Steel Orch."