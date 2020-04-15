Pt Fortin man jailed for threatening to kill PM

A 23-year-old Point Fortin joiner who threatened on Facebook to kill the Prime Minister has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment with hard labour in jail. The man who lives at Southern Gardens, pleaded guilty before a Point Fortin magistrate by video conference on Tuesday.

Sgt Ali of the Point Fortin CID charged him with sending a message by cellphone which is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character. The offence was contrary to Section 106 (a) of the Summary Offences Act.

The man, police contended, made the threat last week Monday against Dr Keith Rowley. At the hearing on Tuesday, the man apologised, saying he did not mean it.