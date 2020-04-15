Prisons head waits on court

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan. FILE PHOTO -

Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan says he is still waiting for a ruling from the High Court on whether a decision to release non-violent offenders will be finalised.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Pulchan said he is prepared to release the inmates and has already submitted a list of names to the court for consideration.

He said he was not certain how long the court would take to make the ruling, but the prison service would continue to act in the best interest of the country.

“I am awaiting the decision of the court before I can take any action. As soon as they say go, I am prepared to make the release.

“We have submitted a list for their consideration. They will look at people who have been charged with summary offences.”

Last Wednesday Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds was expected to receive an application on behalf of 388 non-violent prisoners from the office of the Attorney General.

A media release on Monday from the office of the Attorney General said the commissioners of police and prisons were required to file lists and information along with affidavit evidence by Tuesday afternoon.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard and Chief Public Defender Hasine Shaikh will deliberate over the list and faciliate applications for bail. The hearing has been adjourned to Thursday, after which the hearing for the bail applications will begin.

In the release, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said people charged with serious offences, including gang activities, murder, hijacking, kidnapping, sexual offences and firearms offences were not eligible for release under the arrangement.

Anyone held in relation to charges not part of the listing may be excluded on the basis of an assessment of violent or dangerous circumstances in a given case.

On April 1, the Prime Minister announced that consideration was being given to releasing non-violent prisoners to reduce the chances of covid19 infection behind bars.