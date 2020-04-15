PAHO warns region: Surge in covid19 cases coming

Image courtesy CDC

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned that the covid19 pandemic is yet to hit the region with full force, and PAHO is expecting more cases in the coming weeks.

"We must act with urgency," said Dr Carissa Etienne.

She was speaking at an online information session on Tuesday morning.

The briefing was hosted by PAHO and the World Health Organization (WHO), commenting on their response to the covid19 pandemic.

Etienne said PAHO was surprised by the spread of the virus and the volume of infected cases in the region, as well as the health care system's ability to cope.

Etienne added PAHO was also surprised by the "almost market failure" in its efforts to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and other resources such as masks and tests to the region.

She stressed the importance of following the social distancing guidelines set out by governments in the region.

"Interrupting the recommended social distancing too early can lead to a second wave of covid19 cases, extending suffering and socioeconomic uncertainty."

As the pandemic proceeds and millions are economically affected, the private sector should work with governments to "strengthen the safety nets for all, particularly the most vulnerable." EEtienne said PAHO has worked with member states to face many other outbreaks in the past. "We have had some training.

But she said to "effectively address covid19, we need the might of the private sector."

"Access to health services for the families and community should not depend on the economic status of that family or the community," she said, and someone's health coverage should not depend on whether he or she has a job."

She said economic activity will only return to normal when people feel safe and confident that their government is doing all they can to protect them and their loved ones.