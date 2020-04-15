One more covid19 case, 2 discharged

Two more people at the Caura Hospital have been discharged and the number of covid19 cases went up by one, according to the Health Ministry's Wednesday-morning update.

Nineteen people have now been discharged. Up to Tuesday morning, 17 people had recovered and been discharged.

The release said the latest person to test positive sample had been in contact with someone who had travelled recently.

The number of covid19 cases stands at 114.

The last new case before that was found on April 11.

As of Wednesday morning, 1, 282 samples had been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The number of covid19 death remains at eight. The last one was recorded on April 6.