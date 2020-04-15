MoH: 20 recovered covid19 patients have been discharged

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 20 former covid19 patients have now been discharged from the Caura Hospital.

That number had increased from 19 reported in an earlier update at 10 am.

On Tuesday morning, 17 people had recovered and been discharged.

TT's total number of covid19 cases stands at 114, one more than it was the previous day.

Fifty-two of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

The release said the latest person to test positive had been in contact with someone who had travelled recently.

The last positive test before that was on April 11.

By Wednesday at 4 pm, 1,282 samples had been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, the same number reported in an earlier update.

No new deaths were attributed to the virus keeping the death toll at eight.

The last death was recorded on April 6.