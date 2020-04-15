Ministry: No new covid19 infections

THE Health Ministry’s daily 10 pm covid19 update for Wednesday showed no change in deaths or cases of infections locally.

The update listed 1,283 samples being sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 114 infections, eight deaths and 20 people recovering from the virus who have been discharged.

According to the worldometer website, which daily tracks the progress of the virus on a global scale, as of 10.05 pm on Wednesday, 2,083,236 people had been infected, 134,610 had died and 510,328 had recovered.