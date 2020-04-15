Deyalsingh: I don't know who tests positive

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh declared that he does not get a "heads up" about the identities of anyone who tests positive for covid19. Deyalsingh made this point as he rejected what he claimed were attempts by certain people to politicise efforts being taken to combat the spread of the pandemic in TT.

At a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said, "It is not my business. I don't get a heads-up as to who gets tested."

Referring to a pre-action protocol letter sent to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram by attorney Gerald Ramdeen on behalf of a client who he declined to name, Deyalsingh said it was Ramdeen who called him and WhatsApped him the address of his client regarding his client being tested for covid19.

"I did not instigate the call."

Deyalsingh said he would surrender his cell phone and landline phone records to prove this point.

Referring to a letter sent by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to Ramdeen regarding the matter, Deyalsingh said it was unfortunate that some people seem to be "hell bent" on destroying TT in order to achieve their narrow political agendas. Deyalsingh also slammed a video circulating on social media with respect to the matter.

Saying the virus has affected 200 countries and over two million people have been affected worldwide, Deyalsingh urged people with political agendas "to put away the political weapons of mass destruction away." He urged those people to save their energy for the fight against the virus and not for the one in the courtroom.

He warned that if the latter was focused on, "The virus will win, the virus will laugh at us all the way to the bank."