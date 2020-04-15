Deyalsingh: 40,000 flu vaccines in stock

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday said there are 40,000 doses of flu vaccines in TT. He made a special appeal to the "elderly and pregant population" to make use of the vaccines at health clinics.

At the virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said 110,775 flu vaccines were administered to the public and there were 595 suspected flu cases.

With flu season ending on May 31, he said now was a good time, especially for elderly people with pre-existing health conditions, to take advantage of the free service to receive the remaining 40,000 flu shots.

"I would not like to have to destroy any. Let us try to use out all. It will give you life-saving protection against H1 N1."

Deyalsingh said getting a flu vaccine has an added benefit if someone were to get covid19.

"If you do get covid19, instead of fighting two viruses, you will only be fighting one."

Deyalsingh also said this was a good time to get flu vaccines "because we have noticed a drop-off in the uptake."

He reiterated that TT has an ample supply of contraceptives based on current utilisation patterns. and even if more people access them, the stock will last about six months, he said. He listed 37,000 packs of oral contraceptives and 140 ten-year versions of intra-uterine devices amongst the items now in stock.

On Tuesday, Deyalsingh said there were 1.8 million condoms for men and 67,000 for women in TT.