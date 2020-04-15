Crowds, traffic in, around San Fernando

NO SOCIAL DISTANCING: Dozens of people stand shoulder to shoulder outside the Scotiabank in San Fernando. - L Holder

Notwithstanding the fact that almost 2 million people have been infected worldwide and almost 200,000 have died from the covid19 virus, for many slack Trinis, it was business as usual on Tuesday judging by the large number people out and about in and around San Fernando and the high traffic flow.

People stood in large groups outside banks and supermarkets and there were pockets of traffic on the streets of San Fernando and environs, despite daily pleas from the government and the police to stay at home in order to minimise the spread of the covid19 virus.

Police officers, all wearing masks, opined that within two weeks time, the country could be in its second or third wave of infections based on the amount of reckless people out and about. Officers said that as fast as they got one group to disperse or at the very least, exercise social distancing, two or three other groups would spring up elsewhere. Getting people to social distance, officers said, was an exhausting task.

At Republic Bank on Lower High Street, scores of people, most wearing face masks, lined up in the nearby streets to get inside. Police and soldiers kept watch nearby. The Health Ministry has stated that wearing a face mask is no guarantee against infection. There were also long lines at the nearby RBC Bank as well as Scotiabank at High Street.

Traffic was seen at the San Fernando By-Pass from the South Park roundabout to Marabella roundabout. At the Southern Main Road in Vistabella, there was a lineof traffic near Andre Avenue.

Recognising the "business as usual" attitude of people, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith issued a press release on Tuesday reminding the business community of the guidelines on social distancing.

The release said that at about 8 am on Tuesday, Griffith had received video footage of a large crowd outside First Citizens’ Bank in Marabella. It said about 100 people were together in a small cluster, risking their lives so they could be first in the line when the bank opened.

The release said: “At that time, there were no security or banking officials outside the bank to ensure that the guidelines were met.” Griffith said he is holding those in authority responsible for ensuring people adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry.

“If they do not assist with ensuring that these guidelines are met, the CoP would have no choice but to close these buildings until they comply.”

Three weeks ago, the release said, Griffith “made quite clear” the authority given to the police service over people/businesses/banks not adhering to the guidelines in the amendments to the Public Health Ordinance. “He said then that if banks, supermarkets, pharmacies and markets do not comply, he would have no choice but to temporarily close those specific places if it can save lives.”

The CoP said Section 133 of the ordinance gives the police the authority to enter land or buildings to save lives.