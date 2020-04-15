Cops search for 3 after Claxton Bay robbery

Police are looking for three men after an armed robbery at a mini-mart in Claxton Bay on Tuesday.

Police said around 5 pm, three men with guns walked into Bulking Mart on the Southern Main Road and announced a hold-up.

They robbed the cashier of an undisclosed sum of money and bottles of alcohol. They also repeatedly kicked a male worker before stealing his cellphones and walking out.

Police were contacted and officers from the Southern Division and DUI Task Forces, the Highway Patrol Unit and Marabella and St Margaret's stations, responded.

PCs Sujeet Ramcharan, Lange, Bissoon, Ferguson and others searched for the men but did not manage to catch them.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or text/WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police via 482-GARY (4279).