Community spirit needed at this time

THE EDITOR: We cannot become a caring society by treating people the way we do not want to be treated ourselves and therefore holding-bay facilities to house recovering covid19 patients before they are discharged from state care ought not to face community discrimination, as was the recent case in Brooklyn, Sangre Grande.

We are all in this together. Today it is our unfortunate brothers and sisters; tomorrow, God forbid, it could be anyone of us. Therefore, we must engender a strong sense of community spirit, not allow emotions to get the better of us which can cause undue fear and panic, thus serving no useful purpose in the long run.

In assuaging the fears and concerns of the Brooklyn villagers, the Health Minister and his Chief Medical Officer passionately explained the rigorous screening process involved in setting up such a facility, adequately designed to ensure utmost public safety and confidence.

The criteria is based on acreage as a buffer to the surrounding community in which patients will be kept secure and not allowed to commingle with residents on the outside. Moreover, emphasis is placed on suitability for both the patients and the community to ensure no one is put at risk.

As a matter of fact, it is common knowledge that not adhering to the stay-at-home rule as well as other guidelines and recommendations to prevent the spread is more of a community and neighbourhood risk factor, which cannot be disputed.

Furthermore, sustenance of a viable community spirit is an imperative if we are to successfully stand in solidarity with our Government in combating this invisible covid19 crisis and therefore as we go forward, we must strive towards a better understanding of what constitutes community spirit.

In short, community spirit is the collective self-consciousness of a people about who they are, what they know, what they stand for and where they are going. That collective self-consciousness serves to characterise them and distinguishes them from other groups.

Community spirit therefore serves as a morale booster and as a guardian against depression. It functions to harness the talents and energies of a people which reinforce their capacity to achieve desirable goals. The community thus become stronger and the collective benefits to all the sectors are limitless.

It also has a far-reaching impact on the society at large, contributing towards a national community spirit which functions to produce a creative, productive and successful people and therefore a healthy community and by extension a healthy nation.

Therefore, when all this, by God’s grace, is over and done with, let none of us be left weary and wanting but rise to the challenge as the occasion demands, as our frontline workers from all sectors and levels of the national community have done.

Let us therefore join with these unsung heroes among us in becoming our brother’s and sister’s keeper in making the light of a true national community spirit shine brightly for all to see. When we look at another person, let us recognise something of ourselves inside that person, then treat the person as we would treat ourselves.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail