Coast Guardsman charged with Coast Guardsman's death

SHOT DEAD: Coast Guardsman Gyasi Richardson. -

Ordinary Seaman Takeem Alexander appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Wednesday charged with the unlawful killing of his colleague, Ordinary Seaman Gyasi Richardson.

Richardson was shot on Tuesday April 7, aboard Coast Guard Vessel, CG25 TTS Speyside, which was docked at Chacachacare Island. Richardson died at the St James Medical Hospital.

On Tuesday, Acting Supt Corbett, Acting ASP Burnett, Acting Insp Grant and Legal Officer Sgt Mongroo met with Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, and received certain instructions which led to Alexander of Apartment 4E, Building 3, Vieux Fort, St James, being charged with manslaughter by Acting ASP Burnett.

The charge was laid at Besson Street Police Station. Alexander appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed via video conferencing and he was not called upon to plea as the charge was laid indictably.

The accused was granted $400,000 bail with a surety and the case was adjourned to May 13. A TTPS press release stated that investigations were conducted by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) supervised by Supt Martin, Supt Corbett and spearheaded by Snr Supt Chandool.