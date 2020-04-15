'Calypsewnian' Lady Adana making face masks to donate

Some of the cloth the calypsonian is using to make the face masks. -

With nothing but time on her hands, calypsonian Lady Adana is using her skills as a seamstress to do her part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Lady Adana, real name Marsha Charles-Clifton, has responded to the national call for people to wear masks to protect themselves and others, by sewing several dozens of face masks which she says she will donate.

Government has asked people to leave the N95 and other similar masks for health professionals treating covid19 cases. “I have some fabric I bought last year in preparation for my concert. I did not need it and as the ministers say, we all in this together, so I decided to make some cloth masks,” she told the Newsday in a phone interview on Tuesday.

She said she has completed about 60 face masks so far, “but I don’t know who to give it to. I don’t want to end up with a set of masks on my hands. I would love to do about 500 to give away, but I am not earning right now. The pubs where I would normally sing are closed. All the Easter parties where I would have performed were cancelled. But I still want to give away what I have.”

Adana said that last week Thursday she called the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) which has been asked by government to distribute reusable masks being made by local manufacturers to minimise the spread of the virus.

“Someone answered and thanked me for the support and said a procurement person will call. No one has called as yet, maybe because of the long weekend.”

If no one calls her back by today, Thursday, she said, “I intend to go to the health centres and drop off some, go to the police station and then to the supermarkets and drop off some, because Trinidadians not listening.”

Adana explained that while driving through Sangre Grande on Tuesday morning, “I looking at people and see two men lean up on a railing and smoking. Masks on forehead and they close to each other deep in conversation.

“I drive further and see three women sitting outside a closed bar. One woman's mask on her chin, another one hook up on one side of her ear and the third, mask over mouth but not covering nose. “All through the road, that is the behaviour of people, some with masks, some without masks. I have seen more with masks misplaced than people with masks in the correct place.

"So if I could give somebody a mask to prevent them from being exposed to the disease, I know I would have done my part.”

Adana, who enrolled in a government programme to learn to sew linen and draperies “according to industry standards,” said she would like the government to go a step further and create a market for the finished products which qualified people like herself, create.

“I spent a year learning to sew, and when I finished, the price I have to charge, Jimmy Aboud charging half that price for imported pieces, so nobody coming by me. So why are we training people to do that yet do not provide them with a market for their product? Once in a blue moon I will get two or three windows to dress. Other than that, I sew for myself."

She said she was quite excited about government's invitation to manufacture cloth masks and went to the Nipdec website, but got turned off by the red tape.

"They not catering for people like me. You have to be registered and have a label and tender for contract. Me, I home cooking and trying to do some step-up work to burn off some of what I eat. Other than that, I staying inside, following the guidelines."