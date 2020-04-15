Buccoo businesses hit hard

Young visitors enjoy a crab race at the Buccoo integrated facility in April last year. -

Buccoo is one of Tobago's more popular villages.Located on the island's west side, the small, scenic community, known for its Sunday School street party, throbs with activity throughout the year. It's main street is littered with small businesses, where patrons can get anything from hamburgers and fried chicken to seafood delicacies and home-made punches.Fun seekers have the option of either bathing in the village's pristine waters or hopping on board a glass-bottomed boat for a trip to the famous Buccoo Reef, one of Tobago's major attractions.Buccoo also boasts a decades-old tradition of goat and crab racing.Every year, on Easter Tuesday, tourists and locals alike descend on the seaside village to view the unique spectacle and share in the camaraderie of its participants.But this year, the Government's restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (covid19) has stopped the keenly-anticipated activity.After the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) announced on March 12, the cancellation of is signature event, Tobago Jazz Experience, owing to covid19, the organisers of the goat and crab race festivities also decided to shelve their plans, much to the dismay of villagers and the wider Tobago public.With the national clampdown on non-essential activity, businessman and Buccoo Village Council PRO Winston Pereira said the community has taken a major economic hit.He told Newsday, Easter is Buccoo's busiest and most productive season."Generally, around Easter time is when Buccoo really makes the most of what the village is all about. The goat race is the focal point and accommodation within Buccoo is completely full," he said.Pereira, owner of Miller's Guest House, said although business was "fragile" before the onset of covid19, weeks ago, businesses were "starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel."But this thing come now and wipe out all of our plans."Saying his guest house is normally booked for Easter two months in advance, Pereira said this weekend would have been a bumper one from a business perspective.He said he now has to re-strategise and take things in stride."As a property owner, there are certain things you have to consistently upkeep and, of course, those costs would have accrued based on the fact that the winter season is from January to April."You would have had accounts payable and you would have depended on a certain flow of cash. So, from a business perspective, it has been a major loss."Pereira said given the global realities, he supports the Government's restrictions to ward off covid19.He told Newsday, "The reality has sunk in. I have been looking at what has been taking place internationally and nobody did not expect the rapid effects of the virus. From a health and safety perspective, it is the only decision that could have been made."Despite the hardships being experienced within the island's tourist sector as a result of the lockdown, Pereira believes attention can still be focused on rebuilding it after covid19."We have to make sure that when the markets are open again, we can capitalise on that."Businessman Carlton Cadiz said although there is usually a hype in the village weeks before Easter, "Good Friday is when you really get the vibes."Good Friday is usually a good gauge on what would happen in Tobago for Easter."He said the bar owners would stock up on their drinks and the place would be abuzz with tourists."But the bars cannot even open now, even if we have internal customers because everything is shut down."Cadiz said after the weekend, businessmen are usually able to replenish stock, clear all of their outstanding and current expenses as well as bills that are likely to crop up.Saying they have not been approached by the THA, Cadiz claimed there is nothing in place for small businessmen left in a bind due to the lockdown."The regular government worker getting taken care of. But in terms of the small businessman, how will they assist in the long term, we don't know."Another businessman said he is feeling the pinch.He said he recently spent $3,000 to stock his business "and two week later we hear there is no Easter."So, it is very hard. My goods still pile up in the shop. I cannot use because nobody coming. I just hope things could get better," he said.Buccoo/Mt Pleasant representative and assistant Secretary, Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Ancil Dennis told Newsday, the cancellation of Easter activities in the village placed significant hardship on not just businessmen but artisans and other stakeholders."It is a major disappointment and there will be a significant loss of benefits for all the small businesses, artisans and other stakeholders such as goat owners and trainers due to the cancellation of these events. Not to mention, the losses to our tourism sector as a result of not having the benefit of tourists on the island at this point in time," he said.Dennis said he would miss the camaraderie of the festivities."It is the first time in my lifetime that these events have been cancelled. I particularly miss the usual camaraderie and unity demonstrated by the residents and volunteers during the planning and execution of these events."So, of course, it is going to be a major disappointment, not just for the people of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant but I think the entire island of Tobago."All of us look forward to these two world class events each year – the sports and family day on Easter Monday at Mt Pleasant and the crab and goat racing at Buccoo on Easter Tuesday."Dennis assured despite the significant losses and disadvantages, the village will rebound."Once we do what we ought to be doing at this point in time, which is to follow all the guidelines and regulations prescribed by the Government, then we will defeat covid19 and we will bounce back stronger and better next year."