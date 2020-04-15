Atlantic lends support in Point Fortin

File photo -

LNG production company Atlantic has leveraged its existing relationship with small and micro-business owners from the Loan for Enterprise and Network Development Agency (LEND) programme, it established several years ago, to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and meats to the Ferndean’s Place Children’s Home in Point Fortin, and the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre.

A release from Atlantic stated that the first delivery took place on April 3, with the company covering the cost of the items produced by the LEND farmers donated to the children's home and the care centre.

Marlon Grant, team lead for Sustainability at Atlantic, explained that the initiative was a part of the company’s covid19 relief efforts, which is also in line with Atlantic’s ongoing drive to build capacity within its home community of Point Fortin and its wider efforts to foster sustainable development throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

“We recognize the role we have to play in supporting organizations in need who were doing their part to flatten the curve in our home community,” Grant said.

“This is an opportunity for us to not only support key organizations like Ferndean’s and the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre, but to do so by using the services of small businesses like the LEND farmers to create a larger circle of impact.”

He added, “This initiative allows us to build on the synergistic relationship we have with LEND by enabling us to collaborate with farmers whose sales are currently being impacted, while ensuring that the residents of Ferndean’s and the Point Fortin Extended Centre are able to continue having nutritious meals throughout this challenging time. We believe this approach allows us to support a larger section of our community while honouring the principles of sustainable development.”

Fresh items cultivated by LEND farmers will be delivered every fortnight to Ferndean’s Place and the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre.

LEND was established in 2014 to fund the start-up and expansion of sustainable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs interested in business opportunities not related to the traditional oil and gas sector. LEND issued its first loan in December 2014, and as at the end of February 2020 had issued 561 loans with a total value of $16m.

Atlantic is a leading LNG producer with a legacy of supporting the development of young people across TT focusing in the areas of sport, education, the environment and sustainable local economic development.