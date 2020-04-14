UWI Guild: Contact your faculty for offline arrangements

WHILE all schools remain closed, as ordered by the Prime Minister, to reduce the spread of covid19, the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine continued to have classes online.

But not all students have internet access or the required devices at home.

And with the stay-at-home order in effect until April 30, leaving public libraries and internet cafes closed, many want to know what’s in place for them.

The Guild of Students is now assuring students that offline arrangements can be made.

Public relations officer, Learande Phillip, said each faculty is responsible for assisting with arrangements for students who may not have the resources to engage in online classes or those who are having issues.

The university’s telephone contact is 662-2002. But with the campus being closed, it seems the only means of communication between students and the university is via e-mail unless one has direct phone numbers for lecturers, deans, etc.

UWI Mona, the Jamaican campus, has similar arrangements. Classes resume online on Tuesday.

It also sent out an online survey to collect data on who has internet access at home versus who doesn’t, the quality of their connection and the devices they can access it from.

Phillip said, “Since the closure of the campus, the majority of faculties have adjusted to the online platforms as early as one to one and a half weeks which was very commendable.

“The campus has kept in mind students who may not be as fortunate to access these platforms and urge them to reach out to their lecturers, course co-ordinators and deans for assistance and advice. We are also asking persons who may not have the access to these platforms, to reach out to their faculty representatives and by extension the Guild in any way that they can so that we can assist in any way that we can.”

He said “a handful” of students have reached out thus far, and that members are checking their e-mails regularly as well.

Many students also told Newsday their final exams may be done online. Asked about this, Phillip said more information will be provided soon.

“The status of this pandemic the world is facing is very fluid so we don’t know what can happen next.

“The dates for exams had to be pushed back to adjust the methods of assessment as echoed by our Campus Registrar. The faculties are still working on how this will be done and we await official word on this.” He said the university is working on moving its financial process online so its welfare programme (funding) can resume.

Asked about students who may not be coping well, mentally, at this time, Phillip urged those students to make use of the university’s free counselling and psychological services bu sending an e-mail to studentservicesanddevelopment@sta.uwi.edu.

If you personally know of any students who do not have internet access and are willing to contact guild members on their behalf, the following e-mail addresses can be used:

guildofstudents@my.uwi.edu

guildffarep@my.uwi.edu - Food & Agriculture Representative

guildfherep@my.uwi.edu - Humanities & Education Representative

guildfstrep@my.uwi.edu - Science & Technology Representative

guildengrep@my.uwi.edu - Engineering Representative

guildfmsrep@my.uwi.edu - Medical Sciences Representative

guildfssrep@my.uwi.edu - Social Sciences

guildlawrep@my.uwi.edu - Law Representative