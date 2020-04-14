UPDATED: Alleyne stays in Caura Hospital

TV show host Ian Alleyne’s discharge from the Caura Hospital was short-lived.

Shortly after he was given his discharge papers on Tuesday, Alleyne was told his covid19 test results had been compromised.

Alleyne was discharged just before 4 pm on Tuesday, after his lawyers threatened Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram with legal action if he was not released before 6 pm.

Alleyne had been at the hospital since March 24, after being told he had tested positive for covid19 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

A pre-action protocol letter sent on Alleyne’s behalf to the CMO by attorney Gerald Ramdeen said the talk show host was tested again on March 29 and 31, but was told the test was compromised. He was given no explanation as to how that was possible.

On April 8, he was tested again and the next day he was told the test had come back positive.

He asked to see the results but was told they were always given orally.

The letter said on April 11, he was tested again and was told the test was negative. After yet another test on Monday, he was told on Tuesday the result was negative,so he met the criteria for discharge after the two negative results.

However, shortly after 6.30 pm, when he went “live” with a Facebook video, a doctor at the hospital told him CARPHA had said the test results were compromised.

As a result, Alleyne remains at the Caura Hospital.