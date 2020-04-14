Unicomer backs covid19 response

Clive Fletcher

UNICOMER (Trinidad) is playing its part in the national response to combat the spread of the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the company said part of its efforts included the donation and delivery of essential furnishings and supplies, last week, to set up the 50-bed stepdown facility at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The donation comprised 50 beds with hospital-grade mattresses, 50 mattress protectors, 50 pillows, 50 sets of bed linen and blankets and 50 sets of bath linen. The Prime Minister, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram visited the centre on Saturday.

Dr Rowley expressed his satisfaction with the facility as well as additional covid19 facilities at the new Arima hospital and the hotel at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.

Rowley said TT did not reach this stage by chance. He explained that since January, acting on the advice of health experts, Government has been taking strategic and well-planned decisions in response to all phases of the pandemic. Rowley reiterated the Government's advice for citizens to stay home and do their part to flatten the curve.

Unicomer (Trinidad) managing director Clive Fletcher said, "These are very trying times for our staff, customers, suppliers, our fellow business operators and traders, our communities and indeed all of TT." However, despite the challenge of covid19, we must identify and contribute to initiatives that are helpful to the national fight and response."

Fletcher said the contribution made by the company to create the facility at the National Racquet Centre "is helpful to all of TT, whether you are a team member on the front line, support staff, customer or supplier.”

He said the company is ready to continue collaborating with the Government, private sector and all relevant organisations to help with the national response to the pandemic.

Fletcher said the pandemic "is nothing like we have seen before" and it will change the manner in which we do business as "we gradually emerge from our current measures." But, he was convinced "that in the end, we will come through this together, bigger and better."

Unicomer thanked Deyalsingh and all other essential frontline personnel who are leading the charge against the pandemic.