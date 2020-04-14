TTTF cancels all national triathlon events

Troy Llanos. - Melanie Waithe

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

THE covid19 pandemic has cancelled all national triathlon events for the rest of 2020.

In a release issued by the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF) on Tuesday, all events scheduled until July 31 have been aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ironically, the fraternity’s three major national events fall between April and July and have all been ruled out.

“Given the current climate, the TTTF regrets to inform our athletes, coaches and supporters that all events scheduled between now and July 31st have been cancelled. In particular, this means there will be no 2020 national events and the remainder of the 2019/2020 School Series Events will also no longer be possible,” the statement read.

The TTTF’s primary competition period runs from February and ends in September. Originally, this year’s national aquathlon, triathlon and duathlon were scheduled between April and July 5 and served as qualifiers for the September 26-27 Carifta Games.

Additionally, its annual School Series, has also been eliminated. Every academic term, the TTTF hosts one of its featured events beginning with an aquathlon (September to December), duathlon (January to April) and climaxes with a triathlon (May to July) as a talent identification programme among schools.

The fraternity was able to get last year’s aquathlon under way but have now been forced to remove the remaining two. However, amidst the crisis, they remain committed to pre-planning ahead of the 2021 season and urged members to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene.

The release further said, “We are however already looking to 2021 and will continue to plan for the 2020/2021 School Series among other events. We know this is a difficult time for many and we continue to encourage you all to stay positive. We have enjoyed seeing the many innovative ways all athletes have been staying healthy and productive during this time.”

Before stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions were implemented in TT, two juniors participated at a competition in Costa Rica. Although top junior Troy Llanos did not finish among the top ten in his category, he recorded an improved time and has been showing great competitive promise.

Speaking with TTTF secretary Karen Araujo, on Tuesday, she believes the pandemic is hampering the progress of local athletes a bit since TT has been displaying significant progress over the years in triathlon.

“Troy’s performance shows that whatever we are doing here in terms of triathlon is catching up quickly to first world levels. We have some ways to go but we’re not as far behind as five years ago. What this (covid19) has done, it has put an unexpected stop in the movement of our development. But we are not deterred and the athletes have stuck together through it all,” said Araujo.

The local and regional administrator admitted the TTTF was also scheduled to host a junior talent identification camp with a certified instructor from the Pan American Triathlon Confederation (PATCO) in June. The PATCO official’s agenda was directed toward training some of TT’s top juniors as well our coaches on talent identification. This too, has been cancelled.