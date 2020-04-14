The best of times

THE EDITOR: Easter is a time of rebirth and rejuvenation. It is a new beginning for all.

To the PM, Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer, thank you for your leadership. However, there is always room for improvement.

TT, have courage, be strong, keep the faith. We can and will get through covid19.

I know we feel these are the worst of times. I do believe it’s true. When people lock their doors and hide inside.

Rumour has it that it is the end of paradise. Someday we will find these are the best of times.

Let us all look forward to eating doubles and KFC. O what a day of glorious rejoicing that will be.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town