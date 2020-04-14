Social support forms now at police stations

San Fernando Police Station. File photo

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has confirmed that application forms for financial assistance, food support and rental assistance are now available at police stations throughout the country.

A press release from the ministry on Tuesday stated that these social support measures are targeted at those who are retrenched, terminated or have experienced loss of income because of the covid19 pandemic crisis.

Since the commencement of this initiative, the preferred method is online applications and submission via email. However, the ministry noted that there may be people who have no access to the internet, or scanning services and so, through collaboration with the TT Police Service, forms may also be obtained at the following stations:

* PORT OF SPAIN DIVISION: Belmont Central, St Clair, Woodbrook, St Barbs;

* WESTERN DIVISION: Carenage, Four Roads, Marava,l St James, West End;

* EASTERN DIVISION: Biche, Manzanilla, Matelot, Matura, Mayaro, Toco, Valencia;

* NORTH EASTERN DIVISION: Blanchisseuse, Barataria, Morvant, Maracas Bay, Santa Cruz, San

Juan;

* NORTHERN DIVISION: Arouca, Cumuto, La Horquetta, Malabar, Maloney, Maracas/St Joseph,

Piarco, San Raphael, Pinto;

* SOUTHERN DIVISION: Barrackpore, Gasparillo, Marabella, Mon Repos, Moruga, St.

Margarets’, St Mary’s, Tableland;

* SOUTH WESTERN DIVISION: Cap De Ville, Cedros, Erin, Fyzabad, Guapo, La Brea, Oropuche,

Penal, Point Fortin, Santa Flora;

* CENTRAL DIVISION: Caroni Cunupia Brasso Freeport Gran Couva Las Lomas Longdenville and;

* TOBAGO DIVISION: Charlotteville, Crown Point, Moriah, Old Grange, Roxborough.

The release said that completed forms should be returned to the Social Welfare district offices closest to where the applicate resides. The ministry also reminded the public to practice physical distancing when going to the police station to access the applicartion forms in order to prevent the spread of the virus and flatten the curve in TT.

Because of this, the ministry is still insisting that whenever possible, people should still utilise the online options as far as possible. Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis last week announced that over $46m has been spent by the state in its covid19 social relief initiative.