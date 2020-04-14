RBC to donate US$330k to Caribbean food security

A RBC branch on Park Street, Port of Spain.

RBC Royal Bank will donate US$330,000 to non-profit organisations throughout the region that are supporting food security for at-risk families and those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a release Tuesday, the Canada-based financial organisation said it will contribute to the work of Red Cross societies across the region; Hands for Hunger in The Bahamas; and Cayman Feed our Future and the Cayman Food Bank in the Cayman Islands, all to support food security initiatives. This donation is in addition to RBC’s global commitment of more than CAD$2 million (US$1.44 million) to fight covid19 through various partners such as the World Health Organization’s Covid19 Solidarity Response Fund, Feeding America, and Food Banks Canada. RBC in the Caribbean operates in 17 territories, with 52 branches and 3,000 employees.

“Covid19 has had an impact on every country and territory where RBC operates in the Caribbean,” said Rob Johnston, RBC's head of Caribbean Banking via the statement. “Across the region, we are seeing how NGOs and other organisations are stepping up to provide for those in need during these uncertain times. We are proud to stand with these groups and to help support them in their vital work... RBC has a long history of standing by our Caribbean communities through challenging times and this commitment will continue throughout this crisis and beyond.”