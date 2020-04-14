Police:Report domestic violence

There have been a total of 61 arrests for breach of protection orders under the newly formed Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) under the TTPS.

However, the unit remains disturbed by the increasing attacks on victims. A media release by the TTPS, on Monday, stated the unit is now calling on everyone “to do their part to ensure that domestic violence is identified and curbed at all costs.”

The unit was formed earlier this year on January 21 and is lead by Asp Claire Guy-Alleyne and Civilian Manager Shireen Pollard.

The perpetrators breached offences ranging from breach of protection orders to rape following the Domestic Violence Act 1999, Sexual Offences Act, Offences Against the Person Act and the Summary Offences Act.

“The GBVU would like to advise all parties of protection orders to adhere to all conditions of the said orders. Failure to comply could result in an arrest and charge by the police.”

The release said the stay-at-home policies by the government to maintain and contain the spread of covid19 “could create fertile ground for gender-based violence. “Based on research, the potential for abuse in homes where abuse already exists may increase. In light of this, there has been a call for increased vigilance throughout the police service where reports are made.

“The GBVU pledges to continue to do its part to protect the nation`s victims of gender-based violence.”

Members of the public are encouraged to call 999 to report domestic violence cases within the home or community.