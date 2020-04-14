News
Photos of the Day: April 13
Jeff Mayers
4 Hrs Ago
An often-heard cry seen on social media since the government implemented a covid19 stay at home order is that people are bored, cooped up at home and longing to come out. Day after day, officials plead with people to stay home to reduce the likelihood that the number of covi19 cases would overrun the health system. Some people, however, have no place to hunker down and they seek shelter as best they can. - Vidya Thurab
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Ghost Town! Short Street, San Fernando with all stores closed and no on in sight on Sunday. - Marvin Hamilton
A police officer keeps a watchful eye on cars in traffic during a roadblock exercise carried out on Western Main Road, Carenage on Sunday. - Vidya Thurab
Police officers conducting a roadblock exercise on Tacarigua junction on Saturday night. - Marvin Hamilton
Pink Poui in full bloom - Vidya Thurab
Residents of Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue, Marabella washes away blood of Desmond Edwards, who was gunned down on Saturday morning - Marvin Hamilton
A woman walks past a pile of garbage to enter a corner shop on the Western Main Road St James on Saturday. - Vidya Thurab
Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) officers approach a man sitting on the Boardwalk on Good Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale
A rare an unusual sight as Pigeon Point Beach in Tobago was empty on Good Friday as citizens are urged to stay at home. - LEEANDRO NORAY
This is how we do covid-19. Four year old Isaiah Sargeant showing us how to stay in ,stay safe and stay alive. - Glenroy Cox
Tufted Capuchin - Rose-Anne Reyes
Blue and Yellow Macaw - Rose-Anne Reyes
Red Howler Monkey. - Rose-Anne Reyes
Watermelon fruits after harvesting at Grand Lagoon village Mayaro - Brindsley Ramsaran
Sunrise was purple this morning in the West on Friday - D. Parris
A passion fruit flower in bloom at home in Ecclesville, Rio Claro. - Brindsley Ramsaran.
A green tree frog asleep on a Croton plant at home in Ecclesville, Rio Claro. - Brindsley Ramsaran.
