Photos of the Day: April 13

An often-heard cry seen on social media since the government implemented a covid19 stay at home order is that people are bored, cooped up at home and longing to come out. Day after day, officials plead with people to stay home to reduce the likelihood that the number of covi19 cases would overrun the health system. Some people, however, have no place to hunker down and they seek shelter as best they can. - Vidya Thurab

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.