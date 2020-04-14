Over 100 animals die in Arima pet store fire

Aqauriums that once held exotic fishes stand empty and charred by a fire that destroyed Funtasticpets pet store on Guanapo Road, Arima, on Easter Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

FUNTASTICPETS, a pet store on the ground floor of a building on Guanapo Street in Arima was destroyed by fire on Sunday night.

The owner estimated that more than 100 pets had died in the flames.

Newsday was told an assortment of birds, fishes, rabbits and hamsters along with pet supplies worth almost $100,000 were destroyed in the fire.

Tenants living on the upper floors of the building were left unharmed and neighbouring businesses were also unaffected.

Owner Florie Maraj was at the scene clearing up the rubble on Monday morning. She told Newsday she was in shock but happy no lives were lost.

She said only a few turtles and some female fighter fishes survived. “The heat killed the others. The turtles were in a lot of water so the heat didn’t evaporate it.”

“We don’t think it’s an arson attack, we are waiting on the Fire Service to determine what caused the flames. We got the go-ahead to do the clean up and that’s what we are doing.”

She described the incident as an unfortunate one, especially in the time of an ongoing pandemic.

“I have no plans on how to go forward now. I don’t know or can’t say where I’m going to start from right now.”

Arima MP Anthony Garcia, Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and residents in the area visited the scene and offered support to the owner.