No new infections, no new deaths

This image, provided by the US Food and Drug Administration shows the coronavirus as seen under a high-powered microscope.

The Health Ministry’s 10 pm covid19 update on Tuesday showed no change in confirmed cases or deaths, but more samples being sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

According to the pm update, 1,223 samples have been sent to CARPHA from TT.

The total number of infections remain at 113, with eight deaths, and 17 patients recovering and being discharged.

This means there have been no new confirmed infections since April 11.

The last covid19 fatality in TT was on April 6.

According to the worldometer coronavirus website, which daily monitors the virus’s global spread, as of 10 pm on Tuesday, there had been 1,998,111 cases, 126,604 deaths and 478,659 recoveries.