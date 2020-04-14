No charges yet for St Ann's covid19 fete-goers

DPP Roger Gaspard

NO charges have been laid yet against 16 people who were arrested during a raid at Alicia’s House in St Ann's, where people were allegedly having a “covid19 fete,” which was in breach of health ordinances put in place to contain the spread of covid19.

Newsday called the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, who said he had not been called upon to give advice on the matter.

The 16 people, eight of whom are Venezuelan, remain in custody at the Besson Street, Four Roads and West End police stations while investigations continue.

Police reports said SORT officers, following up on information given to them, went to the guest house, led by Comissioner of Police Gary Griffith, at about 12.30 am on Good Friday. After confirming visually, from unmarked vehicles, that health regulations were being breached, they entered the guest house to find the 16 people gathered in the pool area, where a number of scantily clad women were said to be dancing.

At the daily virtual press conference held by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, Griffith warned promoters about having "quarantine parties" and issued a similar warning to private citizens thinking of doing the same at their homes.