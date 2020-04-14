Nipdec seeks makers of face masks

A woman wears a cloth mask while out on business in Tobago. Nipdec is inviting tenders for the manufacture of cloth masks. PHOTO BY LEANDRO NORAY - LEANDRO NORAY

THE GOVERNMENT is inviting tenders for face masks through the National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec).

In a tweet, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Nipdec, on behalf of his ministry, "is inviting tenders from interested parties to manufacture cloth masks to combat the spread of covid19."

Imbert continued, "Masks will be distributed free of charge to the public. We are targeting all seamsters, with a focus on small business."

He said ads will be in the newspapers from Tuesday.

In the ad, Nipdec said it was seeking submissions from interested individuals, sole traders and firms "for the manufacturing and supply of cloth masks to aid in facilitating the combatting of the spread of covid19."

Nipdec said request for proposal (RFP) documents will be available from Tuesday from its head office in Port of Spain, its office at Bon Accord in Tobago and online at its website. Documents can also be collected from Thursday at TTPost offices in Diego Martin, San Fernando, La Brea, Point Fortin, Couva, Chaguanas, San Juan, Tunapuna, Arima, Sangre Grande, New Grant and Rio Claro. The deadline for submission is noon on April 24.

Nipdec said the proposals must be accompanied by "a sample of the cloth face mask proposed by the bidder." Proposals and submissions will not be accepted electronically. Late proposals or submissions will not be considered. Nipdec also said it reserves the right to cancel the present tender and/or RFP in its entirety or partially, without defraying the costs incurred by any firm or individual in submitting a proposal tender.

On April 9, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Government has chosen the NGO Foundation for the Enhancement & Enrichment of Life (FEEL) to voluntarily source and assist the ministry in distributing masks to the public. Government also commissioned manufacturing company Janouras Custom Design to make 10,000 cloth masks.

The University of TT (UTT) has produced 6,000 masks for free distribution. UTT said it will donate 1,000 to frontline personnel and distribute the remainder to students and staff of the university. Distribution of the first batch of face masks will begin on April 15 at all UTT campuses.

The University of the West Indies' St Augustine campus is also looking at making face shields, N95 face masks for medical personnel and face masks for the public.

The PNM and the UNC have also been seeking tailors, seamstresses and cloth suppliers to provide material and make masks for the population.