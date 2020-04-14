MSJ condemns covid parties, politicians

David Abdulah -

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) on Monday condemned people who choose to breach public health regulations by hosting covid19 parties and politicians who continue to use the pandemic to further their own political agendas

In a virtual news conference, MSJ leader David Abdulah said the pandemic is forcing people in TT and all around the world to "take a new sense of responsibility." Abdulah said coming out of the pandemic, the people of TT must accept the new normal and take a sense of individual and collective responsibility in shaping what the post-covid19 society will be.

Against this background, Abdulah said the MSJ joins with others in condemning people who choose to host covid19 parties in different locations, in breach of public health regulations.

"This is not only putting yourselves at risk but your families and communities."

Abdulah said no one would ever have thought to have witnessed the sight of mass graves being dug in New York City to bury covid19 victims. "This is a serious thing." He also said it is "very, very unfortunate" there are still some politicians who are using covid19 to score political points.

Recalling the World Health Organization has publicly said covid19 is not a political issue and the MSJ has not made any political statements about the virus, Abdulah said it is also unfortunate that some politicians have introduced race as part of the covid19 conversation.

He warned there would be a reckoning for those politicians. Abdulah predicted the country will ultimately judge those politicians who were "serious, mature and had a clear vision" during the pandemic as opposed to those who were "petty and small-minded."