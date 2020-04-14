Marketing consultant, lecturer, increases productivity at home

Marketing consultant and lecturer Kristopher Granger has been able to increase his productivity while working from home. - COURTESY Kristopher Granger

Despite the negative effects of covid19, social media is overflowing with posts from people using this quiet time in an enriching way. There are posts about people now being able to spend more time with family, in the garden, building furniture and reconnecting to things they enjoy doing most. These activities seem more possible now that the typical day-to-day obligations of modern living have been slowed.

Kristopher Granger, marketing consultant and lecturer at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, says although it’s a scary time for him and most of the world, he remains hopeful and keeps himself calm by reading leisurely and expressing himself through art.

Newsday: How are you feeling about the spread of the covid19 pandemic? Is it scary for you?

Granger: It’s a scary time. As a coping mechanism, I’ve been researching the 1918 Spanish Influenza. I’ve been looking for comfort in the fact that as a global society we have survived this type of trauma before. I’ve been looking at art, reading poetry and listening to songs that inspire hope and togetherness. It has been an introspective time for me.

I am optimistic, while at the same time feeling frustrated by the current lack of social interaction. I’m an extrovert and therefore love socialising.

I also teach, and enjoy standing in front of a classroom, engaging with students; my classes are now all online.

These things I enjoy will be absent from my life experience for who knows how long. But I remain hopeful.

Newsday: Have you experienced a major change in your daily routine?

Granger: I haven’t experienced too many changes apart from not being able to freely socialise and teach. As a marketing consultant, I now conduct meetings online or on the phone, which has simplified life. My biggest concern today was setting up a nice background to attend video meetings.

I’m relieved by not having to sit in traffic, which has become a real problem.

Newsday: Is there anything you have been able to do now that you didn’t have the time to do before?

Granger: I have been able to spend much more time refining my skills in digital marketing. I’ve been preparing for my Google Ad Certification exams and found time to redesign the outlines for almost all my classes.

I have found myself spending more of my usual long hours spent reading with books that have nothing to do with my field of work. Right now I’m reading Before the Legend: The Rise of Bob Marley, by Christopher John Farley.

I’ve dusted off some old canvas paper and resurrected my oil pastels and acrylics, and have been creating. I know this is what my soul needs to unravel the discomforts of this time. I recently did sketches of my wife Sarah.

Most importantly, I’ve been able to give love and attention to my friends. We have longer conversations, we speak on video chat.

Newsday: Do you think you will be able to maintain some of these practices if things go back to an increased pace?

Granger: I now wonder if the pace we operated at was at all necessary. Currently, I’m more productive than I’ve been in years. No traffic, no commute, no excess or unnecessary socialising.

Maybe we should consider a new and possibly better normal.

I’m not saying when this challenge is over we should remain confined to our homes. However, we re-evaluate what quality time at home truly means.

I am now finding it hard to see the real value of traditional offices and classrooms as the only way.

Maybe our society is more mature and adaptable than we give ourselves credit.

I intend to actively fill my life with more art, more family time and more learning, while reducing overspending and overdoing some things. I’m also hoping increased communication with my friends on the phone will remain the same.

Newsday: What do you hope others will take from this time of silence?

Granger: I hope a spirit of calm will rest upon the restless. That those who struggle more under pressure may be strengthened by it, and that abusers will be confronted and face themselves. I hope this event will remind people to be tolerant.

I hope while people spend time learning new things, or making art, we will all experience moments of deep reflection on the fragility of life, and the oneness of humanity.

I hope we will look back on this time and see more than just sickness, death and fear. I hope that we see resilience, love and connectedness.