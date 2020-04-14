IMF: Great Lockdown worst crisis since Great Depression

Aerial traffic report at 9am on April 1 showed empty roads in Westmorrings, Port of Spain. Photo submitted by Newsday reader.

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded global growth by 6.8 per cent, calling the Great Lockdown – strict policies imposed by governments around the world to control the spread of covid19 – the worst recession since the Great Depression and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis. The global growth this year is estimated to be -3.0 per cent; the contraction during the Great Recession in 2009, in contrast, was -0.1 per cent.

The organisation said Monday it made the decision under the assumption that the pandemic and required containment will peak in the second quarter of 2020 for most countries in the world, and recedes in the second half of this year.

If the pandemic continues beyond the second half of the year, leading to longer durations of containment, worsening financial conditions, and further breakdowns of global supply chains, the IMF estimated a further fall in global GDP by an additional three per cent in 2020. If it continues into 2021, that estimate could fall by another eight per cent.

Latin America and the Caribbean will experience the greatest contraction among emerging economies and developing nations, the IMF estimated. This region, as well as developing European nations, will contract by 5.2 per cent, the fund projected. Growth in the US, the world’s biggest economy, is estimated to fall by 5.9 per cent, while Italy, the country hardest hit by the virus, could contract 9.1 per cent. China, where the novel coronavirus was first discovered, is estimated to grow 1.2 per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has, in just about five months since it was first noticed in the Wuhan Province of China, resulted in nearly two million infections around the world and over 120,000 deaths. Calling it a rare disaster, the IMF said the magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that has followed “is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes.”

“This is a crisis like no other, and there is substantial uncertainty about its impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. A lot depends on the epidemiology of the virus, the effectiveness of containment measures, and the development of therapeutics and vaccines, all of which are hard to predict,” the IMF said. In addition, many countries now face multiple crises – a health crisis, a financial crisis, and a collapse in commodity prices – which interact in complex ways. “Policymakers are providing unprecedented support to households, firms, and financial markets, and, while this is crucial for a strong recovery, there is considerable uncertainty about what the economic landscape will look like when we emerge from this lockdown.” On Monday, the fund announced it would grant immediate debt servicing relief to 25 of its member countries that are among the poorest in the world. In a recent interview, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said that 90 out of the fund’s 189 members had requested some kind of aid to combat the virus.

The IMF projected a rebound in global growth to 5.8 per cent in 2021, assuming the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and that policy actions taken around the world are effective in preventing widespread firm bankruptcies, extended job losses, and system-wide financial strains. But this recovery in 2021 is only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below pre-virus projections. “The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around US$9 trillion – greater than the economies of Japan and Germany (the third and fourth biggest economies in the world), combined.”