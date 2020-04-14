Ian Alleyne sent home from Caura Hospital

Ian Alleyne

HOURS after his lawyers threatened Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram with legal action if he was not released before 6 pm on Tuesday, CrimeWatch host Ian Alleyne was discharged from the Caura Hospital.

Alleyne had been at the hospital since March 24, after being told he had tested positive for covid19 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Newsday understands he was discharged just before 4 pm on Tuesday.

A pre-action protocol letter sent on Alleyne’s behalf to the CMO by attorney Gerald Ramdeen on March 9 said the talk show host was tested again on March 29 and 31, but was told the test was compromised. He was given no explanation as to how that was possible.

On April 8, he was tested again and the next day he was told the test had come back positive.

He asked to see the results but was told they were always given orally .

The letter said on April 11, he was tested again and was told the test was negative. After yet another test on Monday, he was told on Tuesday the result was negative.

Alleyne’s attorney said Alleyne was detained at the Caura Hospital in unsatisfactory conditions.

Before Alleyne's discharge, Ramdeen threatened to go to court for his immediate release since he was still unlawfully under quarantine for 24 hours after two negative tests. A judicial review claim was also expected to be filed if Alleyne was not discharged.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said there were 113 cases and 17 people had been discharged up to that time. There have been eight deaths.