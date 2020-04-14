Health Minister: Grande patients happy with facility upgrades

Beds separated by curtains at a government covid19 step-down facility in Sangre Grande. - COURTESY ERHA

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said patients kept at a facility in Sangre Grande for isolation are more comfortable with upgrades made to their living quarters.

Several posts on social media were circulated by people claiming to be patients at the facility who were unhappy with conditions. Among the complaints were an infestation of cockroaches, poor toilet facilities and dirty furniture.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Deyalsingh said remedial works were done at the facility to improve the quality of life at the centre.

Deyalsingh also said before coming to the conference he spoke to some of the patients at the facility who said they were content with the upgrades. He said an investigation has been launched as to why conditions at the centre were not up to mark.

"I was able to speak by telephone with 26 out of the 30 residents at that facility because we gave them the option to move. They have indicated that under no circumstances are they prepared to move but they also indicated they want a chance to tell their story to the media.

"They are quite more comfortable with the actions taken to upgrade the facility and they had no desire to move. I have asked the chairman of the Eastern Regional Health Authority to report to me as minister within 48 hours as to the circumstances that led to the choice of the facility and why it was not up to scratch within the timeframe."

He said the patients at the facility would have received individual counselling on Sunday and Monday as he noted the patients have been "to hell and back" and would have developed psychological issues as a result of the quarantine or isolation.

The Sangre Grande convalescent or 'step-down' facility was used to house patients who were transferred from the Couva Hospital for continued observation.

At the conference attention was also given to special care for homes for the elderly as special guidelines were taken by these facilities to protect staff and their residents.

Director of Education in the Ministry of Health Yvonne Lewis said the guidelines were drawn up in accordance with World Health Organisation and Pan American Health Organisation protocols to deal with covid19.

"Persons in homes for the aged were identified by the ministry as being a vulnerable group due to their age and underlying medical issues.

"The objectives are two-fold to prevent and reduce the risk of infection with covid19 and to facilitate early detection and prevention of transmission within the facilities."

Lewis said among the guidelines, staff at the facilities were to be updated regularly on the guidelines, social distancing, cough etiquette and frequently cleaning hard surfaces.